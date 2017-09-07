Federal Cabinet rejects BRICS declaration, terms allegation baseless

Image result for BRICS

ISLAMABAD, September 7: The federal cabinet has rejected the BRICS declaration, saying that the allegation of safe havens in Pakistan is baseless and unfounded.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The forum also passed a resolution to condemn the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
It said brutal acts perpetrated against the unarmed civilian population not only constitute state terrorism but also question the collective human conscience across nations and societies.
The resolution called upon Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to take immediate steps to stop the atrocities being committed in Myanmar.
It demanded the United Nations take steps to immediately stop the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.-Agencies

News In Pictures

PML-N govt damaged economy worse than what enemies could do: Imran Khan
NAB to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar
COAS meets families of martyrs, orders to resolve their problems
No one can fight war against terror better than us: Kh Asif
Federal Cabinet rejects BRICS declaration, terms allegation baseless
Aizaz urges Afghanistan to cooperate with Pakistan in fight against terrorism
JI Chief announces protest outside Myanmar Embassy for Rohingya Muslims
Pakistan committed to peace in the region, not ready to take brunt of others’ fiasco: Air Chief
OIC ‘dead’; Pakistan, Iran need to find new Muslim alliance: Former Diplomat
Australia win by 7 wickets
Pakistan players’ BPL, Global T20 participation in doubt
Putin thinks North Korea crisis will not go nuclear, diplomacy to prevail

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved