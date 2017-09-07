Federal Cabinet rejects BRICS declaration, terms allegation baseless
ISLAMABAD, September 7: The federal cabinet has rejected the BRICS declaration, saying that the allegation of safe havens in Pakistan is baseless and unfounded.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The forum also passed a resolution to condemn the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
It said brutal acts perpetrated against the unarmed civilian population not only constitute state terrorism but also question the collective human conscience across nations and societies.
The resolution called upon Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to take immediate steps to stop the atrocities being committed in Myanmar.
It demanded the United Nations take steps to immediately stop the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.-Agencies
