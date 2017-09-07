No one can fight war against terror better than us: Kh Asif
ISLAMABAD, September 7: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that no country could fight the war against terror better than Pakistan. Speaking in light of US President Trump’s comments, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would win the war against terrorism.
“We have lost a lot and gained nothing,” he said. “It is time now for us to renew our foreign policy,” he added. The foreign minister said that waging a war on terrorism was in Pakistan’s interest and stated that Pakistan will triumph in the end.
Khawaja Asif said that there were certain countries who were promoting their interests by waging a war on another soil. “We will improve ties with countries where our relations are terse,” he said. Khawaja Asif further said that no country in the world presently was winning the war against terrorism.
“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations,” Trump had declared, outlining a new US security strategy in South Asia a few weeks ago. “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan.
It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.” Going further, Trump had suggested that military and other aid to Washington’s nuclear-armed ally is at stake if it does not clamp down on extremism. “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said. “That will have to change and that will change immediately,” he said. “It is time for Pakistan to dedicate to civilization and order and peace.” -DNA
