COAS meets families of martyrs, orders to resolve their problems
RAWALPINDI, September 7: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the families of all the martyrs after a ceremony on Defence Day at GHQ on Wednesday night.
He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for homeland.
The relatives of martyrs apprised the COAS of their problems.
The COAS ordered to resolve their problems immediately.-Agencies
