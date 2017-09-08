THE FAILED CASANOVISATION OF IMRAN KHAN BY CASANOVA HIMSELF
Nawaz Sharif may have faltered regularly in the defense of his statements regarding astronomical accumulation of wealth on the part of his ‘gifted’ family, but more than two decades ago he made a judgment that has proved to be immaculately correct. Some where at that point of time he came to the conclusion that the Military was not his ally but his adversary, and that in the political arena real threat would come to his power not from Larkana, but from Mianwali.
He vowed to embark on a mission to cut the Military Muscle to size and harness the power of the uniform.
He also preemptively set up a special cell to target the image of Imran Khan. The story of his ‘heroic mission’ regarding the Military need not be narrated here in detail. Just to mention the names of General Karamat, General Musharraf, General Raheel Sharif and General Qamar Javed Bajwa would be enough.
The other mission—to fire missiles at IK’s image, and to create cracks in the venerability of the national hero—has continued with relentless zeal and gusto.
The late Khalil Malik was probably the man who had come up with the idea of exploiting IK’s Playboy image and presenting him as an avowed ‘libertine’ whose ‘flesh hunger’ far surpassed the qualities that had gone into building his charisina and hero-image.
For this singular achievement, the late Khalil Malik was rewarded the office of Special Adviser to the PTCL with quite generous perks.
From Sita White to Ayesha Gulelae, Imran Khan has been on the receiving end regarding his alleged Casanovian instincts. Presently Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam herself supervises and monitors the scripted Casanovisation of Imran Khan. Her task has been made considerably easier by the induction of Mir Shakil ur Rahman as Nawaz’s reliable ally.
It is quite another matter that the latest missile hurled at IK—Ayesha Gulelae—has exploded in the mid-air.
The lady has become the laughing stock of every town in the country.
The knowledgeable people know that Mian Nawaz Sharif inside his ‘generously rounded frame’ harbours more credible attributes of a rampant Casanova. Ask Tahira Syed. Ask Kim Barker. Ask Marvi Memon. Ask all those whose names have never appeared, and whose faces have remained hidden behind the tinted glasses.
