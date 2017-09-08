Countrywide protests against genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Image result for Countrywide protests against genocide of Rohingya Muslims

LAHORE, September 8: Countrywide protests are being held against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Protests and rallies are being conducted in several cities demanding an end to the violence on the persecuted minority.
In Islamabad, various political parties held a protest demonstration demanding to deport Myanmar’s ambassador in Pakistan. The protest was led by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alongwith other human rights organizations are staging a protest outside Karachi Press Club. On the other hand, trader’s community in Joria Bazaar is also raising their voice over the atrocities on Rohingya Muslims.
Meanwhile, a protest rally is being taken out by Jamiat Ahle Hadith on Lawrence Road in Lahore. Similarly in Gujranwala, protesters have gathered outside press club. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) is also holding a protest rally from Chiniot market to press club in Faisalabad and from Manzil Gah to press club in Sukkur.
In the last two weeks alone 164,000 mostly Rohingya civilians have fled to Bangladesh, overwhelming refugee camps that were already bursting at the seams. Others have died trying to flee the fighting in Rakhine state, where witnesses say entire villages have been burned since Rohingya militants launched a series of coordinated attacks on August 25, prompting a military-led crackdown.
The Rohingya have long been subjected to discrimination in mostly Buddhist Myanmar, which denies them citizenship and regards them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, even if they have lived in the country for generations. -DNA

News In Pictures

Khan advises NA-120 voters: Your vote will empower the judges: Imran Khan
‘Pakistan-China stand together in changing regional & global scenario’
Army Chief approves death sentences of 4 terrorists
Panama case: SC to hear review petitions of Nawaz, children on September 12
Accountability court accepts all references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar: NAB
Jeremy Corbyn asks the world to respect Pakistan
Comparing Maryam Nawaz to Benazir Bhutto wrong: Ch Nisar
‘Mission find World XI tickets’ continues as cricket fever runs high
Countrywide protests against genocide of Rohingya Muslims
At least 5 die as magnitude 8.2 quake rocks Mexico
PML-N govt damaged economy worse than what enemies could do: Imran Khan
NAB to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved