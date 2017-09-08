Guru Ram Raheem is politically a very strong man.He has a lot of devotees who consider his word as a gospel truth.He is involved in a rape case.The trial court held him guilty and he was sent to 20 years jail term.When he was being arrested the Intelligence agencies had told the authorities that since he has a large following of religious devotees his arrest would touch off a severe backlash and a big law and order situation can be created.The government said nothing doing and the Guru was arrested.His followers burnt down government property and took to the streets in a big number to lodge their protest over his arrest.As a result of police action many of his violent followers were killed.
The political governments in the subcontinent are found to be scared of laying their hands on political or religious leaders even if they are involved in heinous crimes if they happen to have big political followings for the fear of possible creation of a law and order situation at their hands .One must give the devil his due.The concerned Indian authorities didn’t succumb to political or mob pressure in awarding stern punishment to the erring guru who now finds himself behind the bar where he would have to spend a substantial part of his remaining life.
Indian guru gets his just deserts
