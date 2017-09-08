Comparing Maryam Nawaz to Benazir Bhutto wrong: Ch Nisar
ISLAMABAD, September 8: Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan – the ex-interior minister of Pakistan – during an interview in Geo News’ programme Jirga with Saleem Safi denounced the comparisons being made between former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz.
“Comparing Maryam Nawaz to Benazir Bhutto is wrong,” Nisar told Saleem Safi – the anchorperson, adding that there is a considerable difference between the two.
The former interior minister argued that Maryam should only be considered as the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, the country’s former prime minister who stepped down from leadership after the Supreme Court disqualified him in July in the Panama Papers case.
“Children are only children, they cannot be accepted as leaders,” Nisar stated, adding that they are “non-political”.
The ex-minister stressed that Sharif’s daughter needs to prove her mettel first by engaging in real politics.
“Maryam Nawaz should understand and partake in practical politics. Only then can she be considered a leader,” Nisar said. Backing his stance, Nisar highlighted how Benazir Bhutto endured jailtime and faced numerous challenges during her political career.
“Benazir Bhutto spent time in jail and suffered a lot.”
Maryam Nawaz, Nisar concluded, has a long way to go in order to prove herself as a leader of Pakistan.-Agencies
