Accountability court accepts all references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar: NAB

Image result for Accountability court accepts all references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar: NAB

ISLAMABAD, September 8: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted four interim references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before the accountability court on Friday.
Amid tight security, cartons full of documents from the NAB regional offices were ushered into the Islamabad Accountability Court amid much media hype as the Supreme Court’s deadline expires today.
NAB Spokesperson Nawazish Ali told Geo News that all the references have been accepted for trial and nothing has been sent back.
He asked the media to restrain from speculation on the issue.
He was responding to reports that one of the references is incomplete and that the registrar has asked NAB to attach the missing documents before the references can be sent for trial.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Khan advises NA-120 voters: Your vote will empower the judges: Imran Khan
‘Pakistan-China stand together in changing regional & global scenario’
Army Chief approves death sentences of 4 terrorists
Panama case: SC to hear review petitions of Nawaz, children on September 12
Accountability court accepts all references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar: NAB
Jeremy Corbyn asks the world to respect Pakistan
Comparing Maryam Nawaz to Benazir Bhutto wrong: Ch Nisar
‘Mission find World XI tickets’ continues as cricket fever runs high
Countrywide protests against genocide of Rohingya Muslims
At least 5 die as magnitude 8.2 quake rocks Mexico
PML-N govt damaged economy worse than what enemies could do: Imran Khan
NAB to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved