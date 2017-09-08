Accountability court accepts all references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar: NAB
ISLAMABAD, September 8: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted four interim references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before the accountability court on Friday.
Amid tight security, cartons full of documents from the NAB regional offices were ushered into the Islamabad Accountability Court amid much media hype as the Supreme Court’s deadline expires today.
NAB Spokesperson Nawazish Ali told Geo News that all the references have been accepted for trial and nothing has been sent back.
He asked the media to restrain from speculation on the issue.
He was responding to reports that one of the references is incomplete and that the registrar has asked NAB to attach the missing documents before the references can be sent for trial.-Agencies
