Army Chief approves death sentences of 4 terrorists

RAWALPINDI, September 8: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday ratified the death sentences of four terrorists.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists were involved in different terrorist attacks on citizens and law enforcement agencies.These terrorists are identified as Riaz, Kifayat ullah, Saleem and Hafeez-ur-Rehman.
These terrorists were involved in the killing of 16 people and injuring eight others. All the four terrorists were given death sentence by military courts. -DNA

