Khan advises NA-120 voters: Your vote will empower the judges: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan responding to the slogans of his supporters at a rally held at Qurtaba Chowk, NA-120 in Lahore on Friday.
LAHORE, September 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that NA-120 by-election will decide Pakistan’s future while addressing a rally in Qurtaba Chowk on Friday.
On September 17, you have to show that you stand with the judiciary. “Exercise your right to vote in favour of law,” he remarked, adding “Your vote will empower the judges.”
“Give it some thought before you vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif. Voting for him will mean that you have given the dacoits a free pass to do whatever they want. Remember that you have to vote against the dacoits.”
PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing the rally on September 8, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen grab
“If you want to vote for the biggest dacoit then all the imprisoned petty criminals should also be released,” he said.
He further said, “This is the time to change our path and bring about change.”
PTI held a massive show of power ahead of NA-120 by-poll in Lahore, where PTI’s Yasmin Rashid will go head-to-head with PML-N’s Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Imran also said that he is baffled at the amount looted by the Sharif family. “I played cricket in Britain for 13 years after which I was able to afford a flat there,” he pointed out.
We should ask PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] leaders what business were Nawaz’s children doing that they became billionaires at such a young age, he said.
Speaking about the positive changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under PTI’s government, Imran Khan remarked: “We reduced poverty by five percent, we planted a billion trees, we improved the public hospitals, we helped the need, we formulated policies for the nation.”
Taking a jibe at his political opponents, Imran said that the only change Shehbaz Sharif has brought about is changing the uniform of the police.
“We live in a country where the powerful are never held accountable. The powerful can get away with anything,” he said, adding that people have to come together against this injustice.
“Hopefully, Yasmin Rashid will prove to be victorious in this by-election,” he added.
As a result of Imran Khan’s struggle, we saw the day when rule of law prevailed, said Yasmin Rashid, adding that for the first time in country’s history the powerful politicians were brought before the court and held accountable for their actions.
We struggled a lot but our efforts bore fruit when the former prime minister was disqualified, she remarked.
“Nawaz Sharif should be embarrassed. This constituency voted for him thrice but he did nothing for the people here.”
Directing PML-N leaders she said, “You should go and talk to people [in the constituency]. Only then you will realise what these people want.”
The NA-120 by-poll is not against any one person rather it is against the Punjab government, she claimed, alleging that their rivals are engaging in efforts to rig the voting process.
Addressing the rally, PTI leader and musician Abrar-ul-Haq shared ‘good news’ with the party workers and claimed that a new research on NA-120 reveals that about 80 percent voters of NA-120 favour PTI while 20 percent favour PML-N.
“Imran Khan is the only leader who will not succumb to international or any other kind of pressure,” he said, adding that Imran just wants the betterment of his country. -Agencies
