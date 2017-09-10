Nine-eleven anniversary

It is now sixteen years when symbols of economic and military might – World Trade Centre and Pentagon respectively were attacked and thereby the invincibility of the sole super power was shredded into bits. It was a rude shock for those at the helm as well as ordinary Americans who were under the delusion that nobody could launch an attack on them from outside. They had therefore no fears or concerns about their security; but 9/11 events had shaken their confidence and they appear to be under the psychological shock even now. The US had participated in two World Wars but in European theatre; but now it is fighting the new enemy, which is stateless, faceless and fearless. It has to be understood by the US administration that the world moves by a simple principle of cause and effect.
Any country that bombs another country creates millions of angry enemies against it, including those who sympathise with the victims; and the US has done it repeatedly in recent times. According to a report, secret papers revealed that the US bombing of Afghanistan in an effort to kill Osama bin Laden during Clinton’s presidency was the motivation for those who struck America on 9/11. Of course, Afghanistan was being led by the same people who were lauded as freedom fighters when they fought against the Soviets. In fact the US and the West supported the terrorist activities of Osama bin Laden at that time, and he was projected as a legend for having left luxurious life to fight infidels. However, one could infer from the statements of Osama bin Laden that he wanted Americans to withdraw from Saudi Arabia, and that the US should ask Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories.
The date September 11 the terrorists chose for this attack shows their true motivation, which is the anniversary of the League of Nations proclaiming in Palestine the British Mandate in 1922 – the first physical step toward the implementation of the Belfour Declaration and the establishment of Israel. Nevertheless, after 9/11 the entire world had sympathized with the US, which maneuvered to get a resolution passed in the United Nations Security Council to attack any country that aided and abetted the terrorists. The US leadership should realize that in this new era, sheer military might is no protection. No longer can strong nations attack weak ones with impunity. The tiniest nation or political entity can easily revenge itself with mass terror. And no nation is invulnerable to terrorism, not even the strongest on earth. However, not a single Pakistani or Afghan was involved in the 9/11 attacks.
Those who planned or masterminded those events had perhaps not thought of the repercussions and consequences, as terrorism today is considered as the new enemy of mankind and all Muslims are being labeled as terrorists. Pakistan joined the war on terror after 9/11 when UN had passed the resolution to act against Afghanistan. During the last 16 years Pakistan has given tremendous sacrifices and lost more than 60000 people including 6000 military officers and soldiers. Though Pakistan conducted operations in South Waziristan, North Waziristan and elsewhere, yet the US always blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban especially Haqqani network. It always reminds Pakistan about $14 billion aid it gave from 2001 to 2015, but loses sight of the fact that Pakistan has suffered a loss of more than $100 billion since joining the war on terror. Yet, the US had entered into civil-nuclear agreement with India and also helped latter to become member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
The US and the West cry hoarse that terrorists kill innocent people. But one of the apparent reasons that the terrorists are not inclined to distinguish between the civilian and the military targets is that they feel that Americans, French and British citizens support actions of their governments. They had expected that liberal and enlightened citizens of those countries would oppose their governments for attacking, occupying and imposing their concept of democracy and set of values on other countries. This policy failed in the past, and is likely to fail in future. The US and the West should by now understand that only by identifying the causes as to why the US faces the spectre of terrorism, they could develop a plan to prevent acts of terrorism in future. If the US wishes to change its image, its leadership should shun double standards, and help resolve the international disputes according to the UN resolutions.
Nine-eleven anniversary
It is now sixteen years when symbols of economic and military might – World Trade Centre and Pentagon respectively were attacked and thereby the invincibility of the sole super power was shredded into bits. It was a rude shock for those at the helm as well as ordinary Americans who were under the delusion that nobody could launch an attack on them from outside. They had therefore no fears or concerns about their security; but 9/11 events had shaken their confidence and they appear to be under the psychological shock even now. The US had participated in two World Wars but in European theatre; but now it is fighting the new enemy, which is stateless, faceless and fearless. It has to be understood by the US administration that the world moves by a simple principle of cause and effect.
Any country that bombs another country creates millions of angry enemies against it, including those who sympathise with the victims; and the US has done it repeatedly in recent times. According to a report, secret papers revealed that the US bombing of Afghanistan in an effort to kill Osama bin Laden during Clinton’s presidency was the motivation for those who struck America on 9/11. Of course, Afghanistan was being led by the same people who were lauded as freedom fighters when they fought against the Soviets. In fact the US and the West supported the terrorist activities of Osama bin Laden at that time, and he was projected as a legend for having left luxurious life to fight infidels. However, one could infer from the statements of Osama bin Laden that he wanted Americans to withdraw from Saudi Arabia, and that the US should ask Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories.
The date September 11 the terrorists chose for this attack shows their true motivation, which is the anniversary of the League of Nations proclaiming in Palestine the British Mandate in 1922 – the first physical step toward the implementation of the Belfour Declaration and the establishment of Israel. Nevertheless, after 9/11 the entire world had sympathized with the US, which maneuvered to get a resolution passed in the United Nations Security Council to attack any country that aided and abetted the terrorists. The US leadership should realize that in this new era, sheer military might is no protection. No longer can strong nations attack weak ones with impunity. The tiniest nation or political entity can easily revenge itself with mass terror. And no nation is invulnerable to terrorism, not even the strongest on earth. However, not a single Pakistani or Afghan was involved in the 9/11 attacks.
Those who planned or masterminded those events had perhaps not thought of the repercussions and consequences, as terrorism today is considered as the new enemy of mankind and all Muslims are being labeled as terrorists. Pakistan joined the war on terror after 9/11 when UN had passed the resolution to act against Afghanistan. During the last 16 years Pakistan has given tremendous sacrifices and lost more than 60000 people including 6000 military officers and soldiers. Though Pakistan conducted operations in South Waziristan, North Waziristan and elsewhere, yet the US always blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban especially Haqqani network. It always reminds Pakistan about $14 billion aid it gave from 2001 to 2015, but loses sight of the fact that Pakistan has suffered a loss of more than $100 billion since joining the war on terror. Yet, the US had entered into civil-nuclear agreement with India and also helped latter to become member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
The US and the West cry hoarse that terrorists kill innocent people. But one of the apparent reasons that the terrorists are not inclined to distinguish between the civilian and the military targets is that they feel that Americans, French and British citizens support actions of their governments. They had expected that liberal and enlightened citizens of those countries would oppose their governments for attacking, occupying and imposing their concept of democracy and set of values on other countries. This policy failed in the past, and is likely to fail in future. The US and the West should by now understand that only by identifying the causes as to why the US faces the spectre of terrorism, they could develop a plan to prevent acts of terrorism in future. If the US wishes to change its image, its leadership should shun double standards, and help resolve the international disputes according to the UN resolutions.