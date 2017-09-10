Universal truth

Election to NA-120 vacated by Nawaz Sharif could become nail- biting if all other political parties contesting it withdraw their candidates in favour of PTI.
Experience of hindsight tells us that a sitting government has seldom lost a bye- election in this country.It would be a miracle if the PTI wins it though its candidate has been working very hard in her canvassing campaign.The daughter of Kulsoom Nawaz has been herself conducting election campaign of her mother who is undergoing cancer treatment in London.The entire administrative machinery of Panjab government is at her disposal .
Of late, Bilawal too has stepped up his public rallies.Zardari is trying to present to the electorate antitheses of Imran in the shape of Bilawal.The leader of opposition in the NA Syed Khurshid Shah in of his public meeting said the other day in an obvious reference to the PTI’ chief said that people’s problems can be better solved by a youngster like Bilawal than an old man pushing sixty.He, however, conveniently , forgot to remember the famous proverb of the fourth caliph that I prefer wisdom of the aged over the courage of youth.
