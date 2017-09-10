Dr Asim leaves for London

KARACHI, September 10: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain has on Sunday left for London for his medical treatment.
Dr Asim was seen off at Karachi airport by his mother as he will reach London via Dubai.
The former minister is going to London for his medical treatment, where his wife is already undergoing medical treatment.
Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had ordered to remove Dr Asim’s name from exit control list (ECL) temporarily and had allowed him to travel abroad for medical treatment.
The PPP Karachi President faces multiple charges and had multiple cases registered against him. He was refused permission to travel abroad by the Sindh High Court but the SC bench headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan allowed him to seek medical treatment abroad conditional to his return within one month and a surety of Rs6 million.-Agencies

