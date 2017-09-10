LAHORE, September 10: Army Museum Lahore has been established and open for General public, ISPR said Sunday.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff has inaugurated new Army Museum Lahore. Army museum Lahore Garrison depicts history and heritage of Pakistan Movement titled Rebirth of a Nation , Quaid and Armed Forces, Pakistan’s War history including fight against terrorism, Shahuada Corner, Nishane Haider Gallery, Life at highest battle field Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, Nation building efforts and tribute to sacrifices of Minorties titled white of the Flag. The Museum is source of information and awareness about our history. -DNA
COAS inaugurates new Army Museum in Lahore
