COAS inaugurates new Army Museum in Lahore

Image result for COAS inaugurates new Army Museum in Lahore

LAHORE, September 10: Army Museum Lahore has been established and open for General public, ISPR said Sunday.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff has inaugurated new Army Museum Lahore. Army museum Lahore Garrison depicts history and heritage of Pakistan Movement titled Rebirth of a Nation , Quaid and Armed Forces, Pakistan’s War history including fight against terrorism, Shahuada Corner, Nishane Haider Gallery, Life at highest battle field Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, Nation building efforts and tribute to sacrifices of Minorties titled white of the Flag. The Museum is source of information and awareness about our history. -DNA

News In Pictures

Imran Khan wants immaculate arrangements for Nawaz in Adiala Jail
Countrywide rallies against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims
Indian misadventures along LoC will be responded aggressively: Lt Gen Nadeem
COAS inaugurates new Army Museum in Lahore
Kabul ready for comprehensive talks with Islamabad: Ghani
Can’t accept Maryam as political leader: Ch Nisar
Dr Asim leaves for London
Pakistan-Kazakhstan to execute projects to widen bilateral cooperation
Playing in Pakistan excites World XI players
OIC summit: Muslim nations tell Myanmar to accept UN monitors
Rohingya genocide in Rakhine triggering mass exodus: Bangladesh minister
World Bank and Indian Water Aggression

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved