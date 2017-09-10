Indian misadventures along LoC will be responded aggressively: Lt Gen Nadeem
RAWALPIND, September 11: Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza reiterated the troops’ resolve to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along the border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.
General Raza, during his visit to the Battal and Dawarandi sectors along the line of control (LoC) on Sunday, appreciated the high morale of the troops and effective response to protect civilians from Indian forces’ shelling. Indian forces opened fire in the Tatta Pani and Poona sector of the LoC on August 27, killing three civilians and injuring two others. The Foreign Office, on August 28, summoned the Indian High Commissioner to lodge a protest against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the LoC.
The FO said that the deliberate targeting of civilians by Indian forces was unacceptable and India was violating human rights by committing such acts.
The Indian side was also urged to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.-Agencies
