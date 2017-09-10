Countrywide rallies against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims
KARACHI, Septemfber 10: Protests demonstration and rallies were held in different cities on Sunday against worst brutalities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, at which the speakers demanded immediate cessation of crimes against the minority and efforts to ensure safety of their lives and belongings.
Jamaat-e-Islami took out a rally in Karachi on Sunday condemning atrocities on Rohingya Muslims and called for taking up the issue at international fora immediately. A large number of women and children also participated in the rally.
Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and other political parties, as well as the civil society, also protested against human rights abuses in Myanmar.
In Peshawar, a protest rally was organised by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which was attended by a large number of citizens.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and religious scholars addressed a joint press conference in Quetta and condemned inhumane treatment of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar military.
The JUI-F, Anjuman Ghousia Rizvia and other social organisations staged demonstrations outside Hyderabad Press Club.
A rally was taken out in Nawabshah by Christian community and trade fraternity, while JUI-F held a demonstration in Thatta. A protest march was held in Badin by Sunni Rabita Council and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Protesters staged a sit-in outside the press club in Sukkur. Demonstrations were held in Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroze and other cities of Sindh. In Multan, Jamaat-e-Islami and Sunni Tehreek held protest demonstrations. The rally started from Alamdar Hussain College and ended at Chowk Ghanta Ghar. Addressing the party workers, JI District Emir Asif Akhwani said that all the Muslims were brothers and Pakistanis should extend maximum support to innocent Rohingya Muslims. All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) also held a rally in Gujranwala, while similar demonstrations were held in other cities of Punjab. In Dera Ismail Khan, the JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami held rallies against Myanmar atrocities on minority Muslim community. Protests were held in Kohat, Bannu and Shabqadar. A joint protest was held by JI and PTI in Khyber Agency’s Landi Kotal Bazar. Political, social and religious parties, and the civil society held a demonstration in Hub, Balochistan. Rallies and protests were also held in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Noshki and other cities of the province.-Agencies
