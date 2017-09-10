Imran Khan wants immaculate arrangements for Nawaz in Adiala Jail
LONDON, September 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked the administration to make good arrangements for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail to keep him away from any inconvenience.
PTI chief expressed his views while talking to media in London and said his statement regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has been misinterpreted.
Punjab government is making false claims of progress, whereas, development in KP is five times more than Punjab, he asserted.
It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan has gone to London to attend a marriage ceremony of his friend’s daughter.
Imran Khan congratulated the newly wedded couple while addressing the ceremony. Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty among others also graced the occasion with their presence.
Earlier, Khan was given a warm welcome at Heathrow Airport when he reached London. PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed are also along with him.-Agencies
