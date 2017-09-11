Giles Clarke pays tribute to Pakistan for bringing international cricket back home

LAHORE: International Cricket Council director Giles Clarke on Monday paid tribute to the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the passion of the cricket-loving nation in bringing international cricket back home.
Addressing a joint press conference with PCB chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore today, Clarke said he was happy to see international cricketing action return to Pakistan.
“It’s been a long road and I’m very happy to see international cricket finally return here,” the ICC director said, pointing out that Lahore’s successful hosting of the PSL final earlier this year was crucial in making the World XI tour possible.
“Security teams from different countries were present here to review security arrangements for the PSL final, and it was [on that basis that] this World XI tour became possible,” said Clarke.
The director also lauded the efforts of World XI coach Andy Flower in making the tour possible.
PCB chairman Najam Sethi thanked the ICC for giving a go-ahead to the World XI tour and said the successful hosting of the PSL final opened the doors to international cricket in Pakistan.
“We welcome you all to Pakistan, and we thank you for making this tour possible,” Sethi said, hailing all those who played a role in restoring global cricket action on Pakistani soil. “A lot more international cricket can now be expected here next year,” he added.

News In Pictures

US sanctions would be counter-productive: PM Abbasi
Pakistan’s sacrifices in combat against terrorism be recognised: Sun Weidong
Pakistan, Bosnia to bolster bilateral trade & withdrawal of double taxation system
Nation pays homage to Quaid on 69th death anniversary
PML-N decides to monitor Ch. Nisar’s political activities
Imran Khan to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by-poll
Relocation of 3 sugar mills of Sharif family to South Punjab declared illegal
Giles Clarke pays tribute to Pakistan for bringing international cricket back home
World XI tour bigger than just cricket: Faf du Plessis
Quality education is our foremost priority: Sardar Masood Khan
Imran Khan wants immaculate arrangements for Nawaz in Adiala Jail
Countrywide rallies against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved