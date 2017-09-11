Giles Clarke pays tribute to Pakistan for bringing international cricket back home
LAHORE: International Cricket Council director Giles Clarke on Monday paid tribute to the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the passion of the cricket-loving nation in bringing international cricket back home.
Addressing a joint press conference with PCB chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore today, Clarke said he was happy to see international cricketing action return to Pakistan.
“It’s been a long road and I’m very happy to see international cricket finally return here,” the ICC director said, pointing out that Lahore’s successful hosting of the PSL final earlier this year was crucial in making the World XI tour possible.
“Security teams from different countries were present here to review security arrangements for the PSL final, and it was [on that basis that] this World XI tour became possible,” said Clarke.
The director also lauded the efforts of World XI coach Andy Flower in making the tour possible.
PCB chairman Najam Sethi thanked the ICC for giving a go-ahead to the World XI tour and said the successful hosting of the PSL final opened the doors to international cricket in Pakistan.
“We welcome you all to Pakistan, and we thank you for making this tour possible,” Sethi said, hailing all those who played a role in restoring global cricket action on Pakistani soil. “A lot more international cricket can now be expected here next year,” he added.
