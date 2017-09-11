Today is the death anniversary of Quaid-Azam and today the JI is also undertaking a long march against corruption in the country which has spread like cancer in the country.One cannot disagree with the chief of the JI that with the disqualification of the former PM only one pillar of corruption has fallen.A lot more is to be done to clear the body- politic of the country.There are umpteen other so- called leaders of the country who are roaming Scot free who too have to be taken to task no matter how well placed they are in the politics of the country.The constitution of the country needs to be amended by striking off that clause from it which gives immunity to some people from criminal proceedings against them while they are in power.Our religion does not exempt any one from proceeding against if he commits any crime.
The looted money which the corrupt leaders have stacked in foreign banks also needs to be brought back to the country.The property which they have bought from ill- gotten money abroad also needs to be auctioned and the money realised from it brought back to Pakistan otherwise the agenda to cleanse the political playground of the country from corruption would remain unfinished.
Remembering the founder of the nation
