Relocation of 3 sugar mills of Sharif family to South Punjab declared illegal

LAHORE, September 11: Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared illegal relocation of Sharif family sugar mills to South Punjab.
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had filed petition in LHC against shifting of Haseeb Waqas, Ittefaq, and Chaudhry Sugar Mills to South Punjab.
A two members bench of LHC headed by chief justice Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had heard the case.
The chief justice of LHC had reserved the judgment on completion of arguments in respect of the petition.
The court has declared the relocation of these three sugar mills to South Punjab as illegal.
The court has ordered that these sugar mills be shifted back to the areas where they were originally locating . -Online

