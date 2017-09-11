LAHORE, September 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is reportedly angry with local leadership of Lahore for hosting an unsuccessful rally at Qartaba Chowk on September 8.
Imran Khan, who is in London for a private visit, has decided to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by-poll when he reaches Pakistan to run the election campaign.
The chairman has decided to accelerate the political activities, and will monitor them himself to make the position of his party stronger.
Let it be known that the by-election is scheduled to be held on September 17, and PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid is believed to be the main opponent of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Kulsoom Nawaz.
The NA-120 seat was evacuated when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in high profile Panama Papers case.-Agencies
Imran Khan to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by-poll
LAHORE, September 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is reportedly angry with local leadership of Lahore for hosting an unsuccessful rally at Qartaba Chowk on September 8.
Imran Khan, who is in London for a private visit, has decided to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by-poll when he reaches Pakistan to run the election campaign.
The chairman has decided to accelerate the political activities, and will monitor them himself to make the position of his party stronger.
Let it be known that the by-election is scheduled to be held on September 17, and PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid is believed to be the main opponent of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Kulsoom Nawaz.
The NA-120 seat was evacuated when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in high profile Panama Papers case.-Agencies