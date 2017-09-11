PML-N decides to monitor Ch. Nisar’s political activities

Image result for PML-N decides to monitor Ch. Nisar's political activities

ISLAMABAD, September 11: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leadership has decided to monitor the political activities of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s activities. As per sources, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar’s recent statements have concerned the senior leadership of the party. As a result, the party has decided to monitor Nisar’s political activities and keep under check who he meets. Party office bearers and parliamentarians who meet Nisar will also be monitored. Sources further stated that a report will be prepared pertaining to the matter and will be sent to Maryam Nawaz. After the Panama Leaks case resulted in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Chaudhry Nisar has spoken out against certain elements with PML-N that had conspired against him. He had vowed to stand steadfast with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin. Nisar had announced prior to the cabinet formation that he would not take up any ministry in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet. Nisar had also been involved in a public spat with former information minister Pervez Rashid regarding the Newsgate scandal. -DNA

News In Pictures

US sanctions would be counter-productive: PM Abbasi
Pakistan’s sacrifices in combat against terrorism be recognised: Sun Weidong
Pakistan, Bosnia to bolster bilateral trade & withdrawal of double taxation system
Nation pays homage to Quaid on 69th death anniversary
PML-N decides to monitor Ch. Nisar’s political activities
Imran Khan to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by-poll
Relocation of 3 sugar mills of Sharif family to South Punjab declared illegal
Giles Clarke pays tribute to Pakistan for bringing international cricket back home
World XI tour bigger than just cricket: Faf du Plessis
Quality education is our foremost priority: Sardar Masood Khan
Imran Khan wants immaculate arrangements for Nawaz in Adiala Jail
Countrywide rallies against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved