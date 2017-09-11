Nation pays homage to Quaid on 69th death anniversary
KARACHI, September 11: Civil and military leaders visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Monday to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 69th death anniversary.
Sindh Governor Zubair, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and other provincial ministers laid floral wreaths at Quaid’s mausoleum and offered Fateha.
Talking to media, Sindh Governor said that the country can be transformed into a haven of peace while following the golden principles of Quaid. He termed economic development ‘vital’ for the country.
Sindh Chief Minister urged the politicians to practice the rules laid by the Quaid.
Besides the ministers, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed and Chiefs of the three armed forces also visited the mausoleum and laid floral wreaths. DG Rangers Sindh hinted at a press conference in next two days. Moreover, the political and military personalities also inked their remarks on the visitors’ book.-DNA
