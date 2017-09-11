Pakistan, Bosnia to bolster bilateral trade & withdrawal of double taxation system
ASTANA, September 11: Pakistan and Bosnia have agreed to enhance bilateral trade and withdrawal of double taxation system. The agreement was reached during a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Bosnian counterpart and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic, on the sidelines of OIC summit on Science and Technology in Astana. Mamnoon Hussain invited the businessmen and investors from Bosnia and Herzegovina to invest in Pakistan as both the countries agreed to launch joint economic projects.
The president said Pakistan kept its Bosnian ties at high esteem and in return. Pakistan could impart training to the Bosnian people in banking and education.
Bakir Izetbegovic expressed his pleasure over the formation of a parliamentary friendship group for Bosnia in Senate of Pakistan.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and technology. The two sides also agreed that the experts from both sides will finalize the proposals to launch joint projects. Both the leaders unanimously hoped that the ties between Pakistan and Bosnia will continue for generations to come.-Online
