Pakistan’s sacrifices in combat against terrorism be recognised: Sun Weidong

SWAT, September 11: : Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan . Sun Weidong said that the world should recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism.
Talking to media men in Sawat Monday he further added that Pakistan and China are not only ally but they also enjoy strategic partnership, this is why China prefers Pakistan. Appreciating Pakistan Army he told that he was glad to see that Pakistan Army uprooted terrorism from Swat and established ideal peace in the valley. He also announced that China has decided to grant 5 scholarships to youth of Sawat from coming year, this will help the people of both countries to come closer. He also told that China has appealed to solve the problems faced by Rohingya Muslims peacefully. -Agencies

