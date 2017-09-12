BE A MAN SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI AND ACCEPT THAT MNS IS GUILTY TILL HE PROVES HIMSELF OTHERWISE….
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi happens to be the name of Pakistan’s incumbent Prime Minister. His performance till now has been significantly non-displeasing. Except that he happens to be a man who is torn between two opposite pulls.
On the one hand he, like any other human in the world, wants to celebrate with joy his elevation to a position as high as he occupies in the country; and on the other hand he feels honourbound to keep reminding himself that he happens to be an adhoc arrangement, and that the real Prime Minister still happens to be Mian Nawaz Sharif whom the highest court of the country had on the 28th of July 2017 found guilty of lying and cheating—and thus unworthy of continuing as PM.
In the very first week of his presence in the PM’s seat, Abbasi had quite humbly (and to many, humiliatedly) stated that he continued to regard MNS as the real PM. And in the sixth week he has stated in his interview to a foreign news agency that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif happens to be stronger today than he was on the day he was removed from office.
Even more inappropriately and disgustingly he has stated that the political issues shouldn’t be taken to courts, and should be resolved politically. It is a statement which even the most ignorant of men in the country would not be proud of making.
Mian Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of a moral offense, and is in the process of being tried for offenses of ‘crudely’ criminal nature.
There is nothing ‘political about crime. A crime is a crime and no one, however high, should be bailed out of it politically.
It is not befitting for the country’s Prime Minister that he should be seen as someone aiding and abetting crime. Let the judicial process function fairly and unhinderedly—and let the Judges of the country decide where MNS really belongs to—-a position of respectability or a cell in jail.
Be a man Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We want you to act as a real and genuine Prime Minister.
