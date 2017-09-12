Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs

A jam-packed Gaddafi stadium witnessed the return of international cricket
The Pakistan side has beaten the World XI by 20 runs in a highly-anticipated match, where more than any person or any team, cricket was victorious.
September 12, 2017 will be remembered for ages to come. It will be remembered as the day when some of the biggest names in the cricketing world visited Lahore to help the return of international cricket to Pakistan. It will be remembered as the date when international cricket made its comeback to Pakistan.
The seeds for the World XI visit were sown when Pakistan Super League second edition’s final was held Lahore. For almost a decade, every Pakistani was deprived of witnessing an international cricket match in Pakistan, but soon after the PSL season two, the World XI tour was reported and the entire national had been waiting for this faithful moment; when the World XI would face off against the greens in the faithful Gaddafi stadium.
Extremely strict security measures were taken before the much-awaited Pakistan versus World XI match, which marks the return of international cricket in Pakistan.
Over 6,000 police officials and paramilitary officers were deployed around the stadium, according to provincial government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. “A foolproof security plan was devised for the protection of the teams and spectators,” he said.
The streets of Lahore were swathed in posters of the visiting players and advertisements for the matches. Long queues formed at vendors across the city and many fans were turned away as tickets sold out.
People of the ‘cricket-crazy’ nation were overjoyed with the return of international cricket to Pakistan, chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan,’ as World XI took on Pakistan in the opening game of Independence Series.
Numerous people had their faces painted in Pakistani colours and walked through a strict four-tier security check to reach their seats at different enclosures of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Several security checks with scanning at every few steps can be frustrating for some, but for the Lahoris, it was just another part of the festivity.
For young fans and many players on the team itself, this was one of the first times they were able to experience a high-profile match on home turf.
Eventually that time came and a star-studded World XI came out in Gaddafi. A packed stadium welcomed both teams with roars and eventually the match kicked-off. The World XI side had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan.
Speaking after the toss, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the team wanted to bat first and are looking forward to an exciting match. He also remarked that there could be no better opportunity for the young players to show their talent. “Our main focus is on cricket now,” said the team captain
Captain of World XI, Faf du Plesis, referred to the match, as a ‘historic moment,’ adding that he is honoured to lead Word XI and playing the match will be a new experience for all the visiting side.
It didn’t take long for the World XI to get a wicket as Pakistan lost its first batsman in the very first over of the game. Fakhar Zaman edged to the first slip on the bowl of Morne Morkel. Babar Azam joined Ahmad Shahzad on crease. The pair of Babar Azam and Ahmad Shahzad placed Pakistan in a commanding position.
Pakistan lost its second wicket when Ahmed Shahzad was dismissed by Ben Cutting in the 15th over of the innings. Shahzad was caught near the leg-side boundary by Sammy at 39. Soon after, Babar Azam also joined Shahzad as the batsman was dismissed by Imran Tahir after scoring a brilliant 86, leaving the crease with Pakistan 142-3 in 15.5 overs. – Agencies
Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
The Pakistan side has beaten the World XI by 20 runs in a highly-anticipated match, where more than any person or any team, cricket was victorious.
September 12, 2017 will be remembered for ages to come. It will be remembered as the day when some of the biggest names in the cricketing world visited Lahore to help the return of international cricket to Pakistan. It will be remembered as the date when international cricket made its comeback to Pakistan.
The seeds for the World XI visit were sown when Pakistan Super League second edition’s final was held Lahore. For almost a decade, every Pakistani was deprived of witnessing an international cricket match in Pakistan, but soon after the PSL season two, the World XI tour was reported and the entire national had been waiting for this faithful moment; when the World XI would face off against the greens in the faithful Gaddafi stadium.
Extremely strict security measures were taken before the much-awaited Pakistan versus World XI match, which marks the return of international cricket in Pakistan.
Over 6,000 police officials and paramilitary officers were deployed around the stadium, according to provincial government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. “A foolproof security plan was devised for the protection of the teams and spectators,” he said.
The streets of Lahore were swathed in posters of the visiting players and advertisements for the matches. Long queues formed at vendors across the city and many fans were turned away as tickets sold out.
People of the ‘cricket-crazy’ nation were overjoyed with the return of international cricket to Pakistan, chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan,’ as World XI took on Pakistan in the opening game of Independence Series.
Numerous people had their faces painted in Pakistani colours and walked through a strict four-tier security check to reach their seats at different enclosures of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Several security checks with scanning at every few steps can be frustrating for some, but for the Lahoris, it was just another part of the festivity.
For young fans and many players on the team itself, this was one of the first times they were able to experience a high-profile match on home turf.
Eventually that time came and a star-studded World XI came out in Gaddafi. A packed stadium welcomed both teams with roars and eventually the match kicked-off. The World XI side had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan.
Speaking after the toss, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the team wanted to bat first and are looking forward to an exciting match. He also remarked that there could be no better opportunity for the young players to show their talent. “Our main focus is on cricket now,” said the team captain
Captain of World XI, Faf du Plesis, referred to the match, as a ‘historic moment,’ adding that he is honoured to lead Word XI and playing the match will be a new experience for all the visiting side.
It didn’t take long for the World XI to get a wicket as Pakistan lost its first batsman in the very first over of the game. Fakhar Zaman edged to the first slip on the bowl of Morne Morkel. Babar Azam joined Ahmad Shahzad on crease. The pair of Babar Azam and Ahmad Shahzad placed Pakistan in a commanding position.
Pakistan lost its second wicket when Ahmed Shahzad was dismissed by Ben Cutting in the 15th over of the innings. Shahzad was caught near the leg-side boundary by Sammy at 39. Soon after, Babar Azam also joined Shahzad as the batsman was dismissed by Imran Tahir after scoring a brilliant 86, leaving the crease with Pakistan 142-3 in 15.5 overs. – Agencies