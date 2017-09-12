17000 mega watts of electricity to be produced from CPEC: Sartaj Aziz
ISLAMABAD, September 12: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan is victim of energy crisis for the last one decade adding energy crisis had affected country’s economy and life of people badly.
While talking at a seminar on Tuesday Sartaj Aziz said that 17,000 mega watts energy would be produced through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He went on to say that considerable work has been done in power sector during the last three years. 17,000 mega watts electricity would be generated through CPEC and work is underway for generation of 3000 mega watts power from other sources. Work is being carried out on the projects for generation of additional 20,000 mega watts electricity.
On the other hand 9000 mega watts electricity would be obtained through CPEC till 2018.
Work on energy projects is also being executed with Chinese companies under public private partnership, Sartaj added.
In the past, costly power projects were installed for generation of power from thermal resources but now work is continuing for production of low-cost electricity through LNG mix and Hydle, he added.
Sartaj said that work has been started on Dasu and Bhasha Dam that would produce 9000 mega watts of electricity.
He said government is focusing on power distribution and supply of power besides increasing production.-Online
