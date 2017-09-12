Road accidents are killing more people every year than cancer or heart ailment.Unless revolutionary steps are taken in the traffic policing system the incidence of fatalities on road would rise further .There is a need of overhauling the entire traffic policing system.Driving licenses need to be issued after due care.A proper foolproof driving test system needs to be put in place first.There is a need of creation of standard driving schools like the one being run in UK.Most of us are only wheel drivers.We don’t know the basics of driving as no body has properly taught us where and when over speeding is to be avoided.We don’t check the various systems of our vehicles before sitting on the wheels.
Conditions are far worse in the private buses and wagons which carry thousands of passengers daily from one place to another.The concerned department in the traffic police seldom carry out fitness tests of the vehicles that ply in the private sector though fitness certificates are regularly issued.Small wonder many road mishaps occur due to mechanical breakdown on roads in which many invaluable lives are lost.
The traffic police look the other way when motorcyclists openly violate traffic rules by not driving in the specific lanes meant for them and by not using helmets and by overspeeding.One- Wheeling incidents are on the increase.
Traffic violations galore
