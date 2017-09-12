PML-N, PPP received funds from foreign, forbidden sources: PTI tells SC

ISLAMABAD, September 12: Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed two petitions in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, alleging that the ruling PML-N and the PPP are foreign funded parties.
The petitions, filed by PTI leaders Asad Umar and Dr Shireen Mazari, requested the SC to order the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate parties’ funds and withdraw the election symbols allotted to them.
PML-N and PPP have received funds from foreign and forbidden sources, the petitions alleged.
It further claimed that funds contributed to the party by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were not mentioned in the details submitted by the PML-N to the ECP. According to the petition, Nawaz had
contributed Rs100 million to the party in funds. Later, he retrieved Rs40 million.
The requests also state that the PPP and the PML-N have made funding agreements with private companies in the US.
The petitions allege that the PPP has also secured funds through the Pakistan embassy.-Sabah

