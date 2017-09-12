Solution to Afghanistan issue lies only in dialogue, not war: President
ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN), September 12: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the issue of Afghanistan could only be resolved through dialogue and not through war.
Addressing a gathering of Pakistani academia and intelligentsia here, the President reiterated that Pakistan would continue assisting their Afghan brethren for stability in their country.
Among those who attended the event included Ambassador of Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, Coordinator of COMSTECH, Assistant Secretary General OIC Naeem Khan, Director General Science and Technology Irfan Shaukat and a huge number of Pakistani academicians and expatriates.
The President, who arrived here on four-day official visit on Saturday, told the gathering that the era of brain-drain from Pakistan was over and now the Pakistani experts and academicians would serve in their own homeland.
He said being academicians, the Pakistani expatriates were playing their role with dedication in Kazakhstan, thus bringing good name to their country.
He said owing to the prudent and business friendly policies of the government, the national economy grew satisfactorily during recent years.
The President said the investment condition in the country would further improve after China Pakistan Economic Corridor becomes operational.
He said consequent to the power projects being executed under CPEC, Pakistan would get rid of load-shedding by first quarter of 2018.
He hoped that Pakistan’s future was bright and after CPEC’s completion, Pakistan would become the most important state in the region.
He said the agriculture sector of the country had performed well and urged the experts to focus on agricultural research.
He told the gathering that revival of air links with Central Asian States was also being worked out. -DNA
