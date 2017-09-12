Resolution of all conflicts including Kashmir crucial to regional stability: FO

ISLAMABAD, September 12: Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nafees Zakaria says on Tuesday the durable peace in the region is not possible without resolution of both Afghanistan and Kashmir issues.
In an interview with state-run media, the spokesman said the ever deteriorating situation in Afghanistan has adversely affected the entire region.
The visit of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif to Iran is aimed at enhancing bilateral relationship along with suggesting solutions for Kashmir issue and ever deteriorating situation in Afghanistan , he highlighted.
Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan and Iran both share common concerns about the Afghanistan situation. Pakistan wants durable peace , security and stability in Afghanistan, adding, Khwaja Asif would visit Turkey to discuss the situation in the region. -NNI

