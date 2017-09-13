FROM CRICKET TO REVOLUTION—A SAGA OF JOY

Cricket has always brought joy in the ranks of this Nation. I don’t have the memories of the Lucknow Test in which Nazar Mohammad’s glorious century and Fazal Mahmood’s destructive bowling had crushed India—much to the joy of this new-born nation. But I remember each and every moment of the epoch-making Qval Test in 1954 when the mighty England had been ruthlessly Fazal-ed.
I also remember the pride-boosting dominance of Pakistan over Australia in their first-over Test (in Karachi 1956). It had been Australia’s turn to be Fazal-ed out.
Some months later a memorable seventh wicket partnership of 308 between Imtiaz Ahmad and Waqar Hassan against New Zealand had paved the way for Pakistan to crush the Kiwis.
And then that memorable Test Series against the-then unbeatable West Indies, in which several records were created—among them the longest Test innings (by Hainf Homammad 337 runs) and the highest Test score (Sobers 365). After drawing the first test due to heroic efforts of Hanif, Imtiaz and Saeed, Pakistan lost three tests before fighting back with vengeance in the final test in which West Indians were beaten by an innings due to Wazir Mohammad’s batting and the bowling of both Fazal Mahmood and Nasim ul Ghani.
Then I have vivid memories of Majid Khan’s unbeatable record—the firstever century in limited overs cricket. Also Majid’s century before lunch in Karachi test against Richard Hadley’s New Zealand. Then Zaheer Abbas’s total dominance in the series against India. And Miandad’s heroic innings and last-ball six against India in Sharjah.
Imran Khan’s journey to immortality began from Sidney. And climaxed in Melbourne in the World Cup final against England.
How many moments of joy have Inzamamul Haque, Mohammad Yousuf, Asif Iqbal, Saeed Anwar, Younus Khan, Abdul Razuque, Sahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younus, Abdul Qadir, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Mohammad, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Akhtar and many others brought in the lives of the people of this country who other-wise have been ruled by despair, despondency and auger—fathered by their rulers.
This Independence Cup—contested between Pakistan and the World Eleven has a special significance —not just because it has opened the doors of International cricket to the soil of Pakistan—but also because it coincides with a HUGE CHANGE that has been triggered in the life of this Nation by its Judiciary. Pakistan is on ROAD towards an invisible Revolution.
FROM CRICKET TO REVOLUTION—A SAGA OF JOY
