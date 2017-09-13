Senate laments persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
ISLAMABAD, September 13: The Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday lamented the persecution, massacre and genocide of Rohingya Muslims and burning of their houses and forced exile from their homeland.
During the debate following clubbed Adjournment Motions and Calling Attention Notices on the issue, Senator, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said that social media was disseminating information about atrocities against Muslims in Burma.
He said that Muslims were considered as terrorists despite atrocities against them. He asked to start negotiations with China for citizenship right to Rohingya Muslims and demanded international organizations to send missions to Burma.
Senator, Hafiz Hamd Ullah said that no one was ready to give the citizenship right to Rohingya Muslims and demanded to register case against Prime Minister of Burma and take back peace prize from Aung San Suu Kyi. He also asked vibrant role of OIC to stop atrocities against Muslims.
JI Senator Siraj ul Haq said that China should play its role for resolving the issue and all Muslim world should stand united against these atrocities.
JUI-F Senator Talha Mehmood, who has returned after visiting Rohingya Muslims at the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar, said that Muslims were living in very much miserable condition at the border of Bangladesh.
They were living under open sky and relief efforts were also being hampered due to non-permission by Bangladesh government, he added. He said that billions of rupees had been collected by the people but there was no mechanism in place to ensure delivering this amount to the deserving persons. PPPP Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said that ties with Burmese government should be suspended. Senator Nisar Muhammad said that “we all as human beings express grief and sorrow over these atrocities.” He urged all Muslim Countries to stand united to stop these atrocities against Muslims.
Senator Abdul Qayum said severe human rights violation were being made against Muslims in Burma. Every human being was sorrowful on it, he said and demanded to take into confidence China on this issue who could help to resolve the matter. – DNA
