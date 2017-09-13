Syed Khurshid Shah seems to be unhappy over the reinstatement of A.D.Khawaja as IGP Sindh by the Sind High Court. His displeasure is quite understandable as the IG has not been playing second fiddle to the ministers of the PPP government in Sind who want a yesman in the uniform of police chief in the province.A.D.Khawaja wanted that all recruitment in the lower cadres of police must be made on merit while the local ministers and MPAs wanted their recruitment on their recommendations.Insiders say that Mr Khawaja himself is so fed up with the political interference in his work that he has reportedly requested the CM Sind in one- on- one meeting with him recently to ask the federal government to transfer him from Sind and it is just possible that by the time this column sees the light of day he stands transferred elsewhere.
It goes without saying that the main reason for the poor performance of the Sind police is that undeserving wrong people have been recruited in it without having any regards for their physical fitness as well as other rules and regulations with the result that the law and order situation of the province has gone from bad to worse.
Let us hope the political authorities would learn lesson from the past and avoid interfering in the selection of a proper police force as the law and order depends on a policemen who are capable of delivering in the hour of crisis rather than taking to heels on coming across a difficult situation.
Sindh police is toothless
Syed Khurshid Shah seems to be unhappy over the reinstatement of A.D.Khawaja as IGP Sindh by the Sind High Court. His displeasure is quite understandable as the IG has not been playing second fiddle to the ministers of the PPP government in Sind who want a yesman in the uniform of police chief in the province.A.D.Khawaja wanted that all recruitment in the lower cadres of police must be made on merit while the local ministers and MPAs wanted their recruitment on their recommendations.Insiders say that Mr Khawaja himself is so fed up with the political interference in his work that he has reportedly requested the CM Sind in one- on- one meeting with him recently to ask the federal government to transfer him from Sind and it is just possible that by the time this column sees the light of day he stands transferred elsewhere.
It goes without saying that the main reason for the poor performance of the Sind police is that undeserving wrong people have been recruited in it without having any regards for their physical fitness as well as other rules and regulations with the result that the law and order situation of the province has gone from bad to worse.
Let us hope the political authorities would learn lesson from the past and avoid interfering in the selection of a proper police force as the law and order depends on a policemen who are capable of delivering in the hour of crisis rather than taking to heels on coming across a difficult situation.