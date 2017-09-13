Govt decides to ban Ansar-ul-Shariah: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, September 13: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says the government has decided to ban Ansar-ul-Shariah, a newly-emerged militant organization.
A terrorist from the militant organization was involved in recent gun attack on MQM lawmaker Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan in Karachi.
Alleged mastermind of the attack, identified as Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui, is still at large. He is said to be the student of Karachi University’s Applied Physics Department in 2011.
Hassan, one of Sarosh’s associates, was later killed in encounter with police.
Security forces are conducting a countrywide crackdown against the terrorist group that is also having support of young individuals from different education institutions.
While speaking to reporters here, the minister claimed that all key suspects involved in the attack on Khawaja Izhar have been arrested.
He said the terror network of Ansar-ul-Shariah would soon be dismantled with the help of security forces. “We have to keep educated youths away from the menace of terrorism and militancy,” he said. -DNA
