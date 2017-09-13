NAB resubmits references after removing objections

Related image

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 13: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has resubmitted all four references against Sharif family after removing the objections raised by the accountability court in Islamabad.
According to the sources the registrar of the trial court had accepted the documents mentioned by the court. Earlier, the registrar of accountability court had returned the corruption references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), asking the anti-graft body to resubmit it after removing the errors and injections.
The court had already sent back on Monday two of the three references against the Sharif family, asking NAB to resubmit them after addressing the court’s objections. The accountability court’s registrar objected that he could not find documents even though they were mentioned in the index of the references.-Online

News In Pictures

Army Chief calls for enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia
Panama case review petitions: Disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was unanimous decision: SC
One civilian martyred as Indian troops open fire across LoC
ECP seeks Nawaz Sharif’s response on petitions against his political activities
NAB resubmits references after removing objections
Govt decides to ban Ansar-ul-Shariah: Ahsan Iqbal
Senate laments persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
2nd T20I (N), Independence Cup IN Lahore: World XI beat Pakistan by seven wickets
Davis Cup : Pakistan prepare to face Thailand
N Korea vows to boost weapons programme after sanctions
Resolution of all conflicts including Kashmir crucial to regional stability: FO
CJP forms larger bench to hear Sharifs’ review petitions

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved