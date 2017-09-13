One civilian martyred as Indian troops open fire across LoC
RAWALPINDI, September 13: One civilian from the Pakistani side was martyred after Indian forces initiate unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC).
Innocent citizen of the Dewra village named Muhammad Zahoor embraced martyrdom. Indian forces from their side of the border conducted ceasefire violations by using mortars and automatics.
They targeted innocent civilians living in Phuklian Sector on Wednesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), only one death was reported. It is still not clear how many civilians were injured in the terrible incident.
Later on, troops of Pakistan Rangers deployed at the border responded to the Indian firing in a befitting manner. They defended the civilian population by retaliating to the ceasefire violation. -NNI
