Panama case review petitions: Disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was unanimous decision: SC
ISLAMABAD, September 13: : The Supreme Court remarked that it was unanimous verdict on Panama regarding disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and NAB references.
The observation was made during the hearing of Panama case review petitions filed by the ousted Prime Nawaz Sharif and his children against August 28 decision of the apex court.
The larger bench was headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprises of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan.
Counsel of the disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris giving arguments said his client was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) without any show-cause notice. “Sharif should have been given the chance of a fair trial,” he contended.
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said the court had praised the JIT investigation, saying that the findings would be scrutinized in the trial court. He said does the separate law be enacted for poor and the rich. He said the court has used very careful language in the said case, adding there should not complaint if the court will flex its muscles.
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa made it clear that all judges on the bench had agreed on the July 28 judgment. He added the content of the minority judgments of April 20 and majority judgement of July 28 may have been different, but they both reached the same conclusion: Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified, he said.
Khawaja Harris said this case is about the review, adding hiding the salary could be a mistake not ill intention. He said that the two judges, who suggested to disqualify Nawaz Sharif, were in minority and the court accepted verdict of majority. He added if the issue was sent to trail court then it will return to the Supreme Court after proper inquiry.
He said that the court should have asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to hold investigation as per law, adding the judge who announced the decision was made supervisor.
The lawyer continued that the court appreciated JIT’s verdict over which Justice Azmat Saeed said that we also cherished your stance.
Khawaja Harris said that SC has become complainant in Panamagate case while Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that proceeding in trial court will give chance for arguments on evidence and JIT members.
Justice Ijaz said it is on record that Iqama has never been cancelled. Khawaja Harris asked that Article 62 f(A) is applicable on not showing
salary over which, Justice Azmat said that the salary deposited in the bank account is also included in the asset.
He added it was necessary to provide bank accounts details in the nomination papers. Lawyer of Nawaz Sharif will continue his arguments while hearing of the case was adjourned till today (Thursday).-Online
