Army Chief calls for enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with Australian Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marhsal, Mark Binskin and others in Canberra on Wednesday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, September 13: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia will help boost their bilateral cooperation, especially in fields of education and investment in regional connectivity and trade.
According to ISPR, the Army Chief, who is on an official visit to Australia, said this during his meetings with representatives of Australian civil and military leadership.
He visited the Australian Joint Operations and Planning Headquarters and Force Command headquarters.
General Bajwa also visited the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the Office of National Assessment.
He said he was extremely impressed by the Australian goodwill for Pakistan and the desire of that country’s leadership to enhance bilateral relations.
Both civil and military leadership of Australia appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and achievements in war against terror and acknowledged sacrifices of Pakistani nation and its Army in this connection.-Sabah
