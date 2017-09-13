Army Chief calls for enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with Australian Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marhsal, Mark Binskin and others in Canberra on Wednesday. – DNA

RAWALPINDI, September 13: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia will help boost their bilateral cooperation, especially in fields of education and investment in regional connectivity and trade.
According to ISPR, the Army Chief, who is on an official visit to Australia, said this during his meetings with representatives of Australian civil and military leadership.
He visited the Australian Joint Operations and Planning Headquarters and Force Command headquarters.
General Bajwa also visited the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the Office of National Assessment.
He said he was extremely impressed by the Australian goodwill for Pakistan and the desire of that country’s leadership to enhance bilateral relations.
Both civil and military leadership of Australia appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and achievements in war against terror and acknowledged sacrifices of Pakistani nation and its Army in this connection.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Army Chief calls for enhanced defence ties between Pakistan and Australia
Panama case review petitions: Disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was unanimous decision: SC
One civilian martyred as Indian troops open fire across LoC
ECP seeks Nawaz Sharif’s response on petitions against his political activities
NAB resubmits references after removing objections
Govt decides to ban Ansar-ul-Shariah: Ahsan Iqbal
Senate laments persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
2nd T20I (N), Independence Cup IN Lahore: World XI beat Pakistan by seven wickets
Davis Cup : Pakistan prepare to face Thailand
N Korea vows to boost weapons programme after sanctions
Resolution of all conflicts including Kashmir crucial to regional stability: FO
CJP forms larger bench to hear Sharifs’ review petitions

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved