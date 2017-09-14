In two days’ time it will be known who is going to be the winner in the bye- election to NA- 120! Is Sharif family going to retain this seat in the NA which has been traditionally theirs or is the PTI going to wrest it from them? It would also be interesting to watch whether or not the PPP is going to bounce back in this bye- election.
If experience be any guide the sitting governments have seldom lost any bye- election in this country.Should the PML (N) lose this election it would be a miracle and miracles don’t happen frequently. Every living soul can see pre- poll rigging being done by the ruling party in this bye- election.To the EC, however, it isn’t visible.
Insiders say should Kulsoom Nawaz make it to the NA odds are that she might take over as the next PM thus enabling her de- seated husband to occupy the PM house as the first gentleman till the time constitution allows the PMLN) to run the show in Islamabad till next election.
There are many in the PML(N) who would, however,like Shahid Khakan Abbasi to continue as PM till elections as he has been carrying out his job with zeal and determination strictly in line with Nawaz Sharif ‘ s directives.In their view it won’t be a good idea to bring in the wife of the former PM in the PM house for a few days as elections cannot be much far away now. Changing horses in the mid stream is even otherwise not desirable.
A nail- biting election
In two days’ time it will be known who is going to be the winner in the bye- election to NA- 120! Is Sharif family going to retain this seat in the NA which has been traditionally theirs or is the PTI going to wrest it from them? It would also be interesting to watch whether or not the PPP is going to bounce back in this bye- election.
If experience be any guide the sitting governments have seldom lost any bye- election in this country.Should the PML (N) lose this election it would be a miracle and miracles don’t happen frequently. Every living soul can see pre- poll rigging being done by the ruling party in this bye- election.To the EC, however, it isn’t visible.
Insiders say should Kulsoom Nawaz make it to the NA odds are that she might take over as the next PM thus enabling her de- seated husband to occupy the PM house as the first gentleman till the time constitution allows the PMLN) to run the show in Islamabad till next election.
There are many in the PML(N) who would, however,like Shahid Khakan Abbasi to continue as PM till elections as he has been carrying out his job with zeal and determination strictly in line with Nawaz Sharif ‘ s directives.In their view it won’t be a good idea to bring in the wife of the former PM in the PM house for a few days as elections cannot be much far away now. Changing horses in the mid stream is even otherwise not desirable.