PTI, MQM in talks to remove Khurshid Shah as opposition leader
ISLAMABAD, September 14: Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are in talks to remove opposition leader Khurshid Shah before the appointment of chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
According to the constitution, it is necessary to consult with the opposition leader about the appointment of interim prime minister
and chairman of NAB. Therefore, both political parties are planning to remove opposition leader Khurshid Shah soon, a private television channel reported Thursday.
PTI has made a two-member committee comprising of Asad Umar and Arif Alvi to hold negotiations with MQM. According to PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the number of members of MQM in the national assembly are greater than that of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), “Together we can change the opposition leader,” he said.
However, in the numbers game, smaller political parties will play a greater role. On the other hand, when opposition leader Khurshid Shah was asked for a comment on his removal plans, he said that he was ready to fight this in the parliament. -DNA
