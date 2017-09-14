SC to take up Hudaibiya case, if NAB fails to complete probe: Sh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, September 14: Appearing optimistic and expressing confidence in judiciary, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that the Supreme Court would take up Hudaibiya Paper Mills’ case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) fails to complete the probe.
Talking to media persons outside the apex court, Rasheed asserted that the Hudaibiya is mega corruption case and he would not back off from it.
“My take on corruption is not against a single person but against the entire mafia. Sharif family has been indulged in wrongdoings and making money through illegal means,” he remarked.
Expressing confidence in the judiciary, he anticipated that the top court would take up the matter by initiating a trial.
Seeking support in favor of his stand, AML chief said that Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah has called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and apprised him about his reservations on the appointment of the chairman of NAB.
“Shah has also passed on concerns of the opposition with regard to NAB chairman’s affinity to a political party,” Sheikh Rasheed added.- DNA
