SC to take up Hudaibiya case, if NAB fails to complete probe: Sh Rasheed

Image result for SC to take up Hudaibiya case, if BANK fails to complete probe: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, September 14: Appearing optimistic and expressing confidence in judiciary, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that the Supreme Court would take up Hudaibiya Paper Mills’ case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) fails to complete the probe.
Talking to media persons outside the apex court, Rasheed asserted that the Hudaibiya is mega corruption case and he would not back off from it.
“My take on corruption is not against a single person but against the entire mafia. Sharif family has been indulged in wrongdoings and making money through illegal means,” he remarked.
Expressing confidence in the judiciary, he anticipated that the top court would take up the matter by initiating a trial.
Seeking support in favor of his stand, AML chief said that Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah has called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and apprised him about his reservations on the appointment of the chairman of NAB.
“Shah has also passed on concerns of the opposition with regard to NAB chairman’s affinity to a political party,” Sheikh Rasheed added.- DNA

News In Pictures

Maryam Nawaz disrespects judiciary on daily basis: Imran
Panama case: As you sow so shall you reap, remarks Justice Azmat Saeed
JIT findings reveal Sharif received salary from FZE company: SC
PAT to support PTI in NA-120 by-election; Qadri assures Imran
Sharif family members summoned in more NAB references on September 19
U.S Technology transfer to India to create military imbalance in South Asia: FO
Pakistan, Afghanistan and U.S express their commitment to eliminate Daesh
SC to take up Hudaibiya case, if NAB fails to complete probe: Sh Rasheed
PTI, MQM in talks to remove Khurshid Shah as opposition leader
PCB to seek ICC help to resolve bilateral-tours standoff
Afridi, Younis boycott PCB annual awards
Waqar Younis joins Islamabad United as bowling coach

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved