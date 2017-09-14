Pakistan, Afghanistan and U.S express their commitment to eliminate Daesh
RAWALPINDI, September 14: Pakistan, Afghanistan, and United States have expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region which can best be achieved through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.
According to ISPR, tripartite (Pakistan-Afghanistan-United States) counter Daesh and Pak-Afghan Bilateral military cooperation meetings were held at Ministry of Defence Kabul. A six member high level Pakistan military delegation headed by Director General Military Operations Pakistan Army, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the meetings.
Participants re-affirmed their resolve to continue fight against the common threat of terrorism. Areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon during the interaction. In the Pak-Afghan Bilateral meeting, important issues linked to cross border fire and attacks, counter terrorism; coordinated actions on respective side along Pak Afghan border and detainees exchange were discussed. Both sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at recent high level meetings and formulate an action plan which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation.-Sabah
