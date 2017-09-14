U.S Technology transfer to India to create military imbalance in South Asia: FO
Says Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attacks in Kabul
ISLAMABAD, September 14: Pakistan said Thursday that sale of advanced military technology and equipment by the United States to India would accentuate military imbalance and undermine strategic stability in South Asia. During the weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the sale also encourages India to adopt aggressive military doctrine and contemplate military adventures. He said transfer of modern military hardware and technologies as well as repeated exceptions for India also disincentives New Delhi to engage in efforts to establish Strategic Restraint Regime. He said Pakistan has repeatedly been calling for such a regime for durable security architecture in the region. The FO spokesperson said that RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav was launched by India to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan and now New Delhi is trying to divert attention from the actual issue by presenting it as a humanitarian one. He said Foreign Minister has returned after successful visit of China, Turkey and Iran. During the meetings, he adopted the stance that peace in Afghanistan was possible only through talks. He said Pakistan also supports talks process, adding Afghan leadership must hold talks with Taliban to improve law and order situation in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is committed to supporting all initiatives aimed at peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Nafees Zakria noted that terrorism was an international issue and sought coordination of each and every stakeholder to defeat it. He told that Foreign Minister Khawja Asif also highlighted Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people during his recent visits.
Citing the report of Amnesty International, he said that the report contains 112 pages, which describe Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir through shoot guns. The report says that number of Kashmiris have turned blind due to use of pellet guns by Indian forces while those martyred include Ishfaq Ahmed Padar, Pervez Ahmed Wani, Niyam Ahmed, Maqsood Ahmed Shah, Shahid Ahmed Sheikh, Tariq Ahmed Bhatat, Altaf Ahmed Rathore, Daud Ahmed Khan and Sehr Ahmed Wani.
He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will leave for New York next week to participate in the United Nations meeting. He said it is expected the PM would hold sideline meetings with other leaders during the visit. He said Foreign Minister would hold a sideline meeting with Afghan counter-part during the General Assembly’s meeting.
To a question, he said Pakistan has raised the issue of plight of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine at different forums.
Pakistan has strongly condemned the suicide attacks in Kabul took place on Wednesday, resulting in deaths of several people and injuring dozens others including women and children.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Nafees Zakaria reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for early recovery of the injured” he said. “Pakistan reaffirms its commitment for unrelenting efforts and cooperation with Afghan Government and international community for eliminating this menace”, he added.-Online
