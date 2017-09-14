Sharif family members summoned in more NAB references on September 19
ISLAMABAD, September 14: An accountability court on Thursdaysummoned deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and family members on September 19 in connection with two more corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar have been subpoenaed in line with London flats reference on September 19; the same day on which Sharif and his sons would turn up before the court in Al Aziza Steel Mills and Flagship Company Ltd references.
On Wednesday, the court summoned Nawaz Sharif and his children ? Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz ? to appear on September 19 in NAB reference pertaining to the Sharif family’s company, Flagship Investment Limited, in the UK. -DNA
