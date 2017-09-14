Sharif family members summoned in more NAB references on September 19

Related image

ISLAMABAD, September 14: An accountability court on Thursdaysummoned deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and family members on September 19 in connection with two more corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar have been subpoenaed in line with London flats reference on September 19; the same day on which Sharif and his sons would turn up before the court in Al Aziza Steel Mills and Flagship Company Ltd references.
On Wednesday, the court summoned Nawaz Sharif and his children ? Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz ? to appear on September 19 in NAB reference pertaining to the Sharif family’s company, Flagship Investment Limited, in the UK. -DNA

News In Pictures

Maryam Nawaz disrespects judiciary on daily basis: Imran
Panama case: As you sow so shall you reap, remarks Justice Azmat Saeed
JIT findings reveal Sharif received salary from FZE company: SC
PAT to support PTI in NA-120 by-election; Qadri assures Imran
Sharif family members summoned in more NAB references on September 19
U.S Technology transfer to India to create military imbalance in South Asia: FO
Pakistan, Afghanistan and U.S express their commitment to eliminate Daesh
SC to take up Hudaibiya case, if NAB fails to complete probe: Sh Rasheed
PTI, MQM in talks to remove Khurshid Shah as opposition leader
PCB to seek ICC help to resolve bilateral-tours standoff
Afridi, Younis boycott PCB annual awards
Waqar Younis joins Islamabad United as bowling coach

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved