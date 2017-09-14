PAT to support PTI in NA-120 by-election; Qadri assures Imran
LAHORE, September 14: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday announced his party’s support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Yasmin Rashid in NA-120 by-polls.
PTI chief Imran Khan had reached Lahore to take part in the election campaign of Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the upcoming by-election of NA-120. Imran met PAT chief at Minhaj Secretariat. On this occasion, Tahir-ul-Qadri in a joint press conference announced his support for PTI’s candidate in the by-election of NA-120.
“Nawaz Sharif was disqualified due to dishonesty not Iqama,” he claimed. He said that ‘deputy chairman’ of Sharif company is the candidate in the NA-120 constituency. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) prosperity revolves around corruption. “Nawaz doesn’t have time to meet his ministers,” he said.
Qadri further said that people have to decide whether they want to elect murderers or an educated woman. While addressing the press conference, Imran Khan said that he is not allowed to enter the NA-120 constituency while PML-N leader are heading campaign rallies. He said that he will pay a visit to Data Darbar.
“No one can stop me, Election Commission’s attitude is biased and they are working on the lines of PML-N,” he said.
While criticizing ECP, Khan said that ECP is trying to become a court and I am called by ECP instead of Supreme Court. “They called me for defamation on a petty thing, ECP is after PTI,” he claimed. He said that PTI can go to Supreme Court about ECP’s attitude. -DNA
PAT to support PTI in NA-120 by-election; Qadri assures Imran
LAHORE, September 14: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday announced his party’s support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Yasmin Rashid in NA-120 by-polls.
PTI chief Imran Khan had reached Lahore to take part in the election campaign of Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the upcoming by-election of NA-120. Imran met PAT chief at Minhaj Secretariat. On this occasion, Tahir-ul-Qadri in a joint press conference announced his support for PTI’s candidate in the by-election of NA-120.
“Nawaz Sharif was disqualified due to dishonesty not Iqama,” he claimed. He said that ‘deputy chairman’ of Sharif company is the candidate in the NA-120 constituency. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) prosperity revolves around corruption. “Nawaz doesn’t have time to meet his ministers,” he said.
Qadri further said that people have to decide whether they want to elect murderers or an educated woman. While addressing the press conference, Imran Khan said that he is not allowed to enter the NA-120 constituency while PML-N leader are heading campaign rallies. He said that he will pay a visit to Data Darbar.
“No one can stop me, Election Commission’s attitude is biased and they are working on the lines of PML-N,” he said.
While criticizing ECP, Khan said that ECP is trying to become a court and I am called by ECP instead of Supreme Court. “They called me for defamation on a petty thing, ECP is after PTI,” he claimed. He said that PTI can go to Supreme Court about ECP’s attitude. -DNA