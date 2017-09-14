Panama case: As you sow so shall you reap, remarks Justice Azmat Saeed

ISLAMABAD, September 14: Justice Azmat Saeed, while hearing the review petitions against the Panama Leaks verdict, has remarked that Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar had launched an anti-judiciary campaign, saying as you sow so shall you reap.
He asked the petitioners not to hold a referendum by taking to roads and have trust in the court.
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said: “The petitioners should not give the impression that the Supreme Court has become a party.”
Justice Ejazul Hassan said that the NAB was not impartial.-Agencies

