Looters will not get refuge anywhere: Dr. Tahirul Qadri
AHORE, September 15: PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that the Sharifs’ show has ended and now the looters will not get refuge anywhere. Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the judgments of the SC are an important progress made towards an end to corruption. “The Sharif family should present themselves for accountability. The killers will meet their logical end after making the Baqar Najafi Commission report public,” he said.
The PAT chief asked the NA-120 voters to reject those insulting the institutions.-Agencies
Looters will not get refuge anywhere: Dr. Tahirul Qadri
AHORE, September 15: PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that the Sharifs’ show has ended and now the looters will not get refuge anywhere. Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the judgments of the SC are an important progress made towards an end to corruption. “The Sharif family should present themselves for accountability. The killers will meet their logical end after making the Baqar
Najafi Commission report public,” he said.
The PAT chief asked the NA-120 voters to reject those insulting the institutions.-Agencies