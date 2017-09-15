Looters will not get refuge anywhere: Dr. Tahirul Qadri

AHORE, September 15: PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that the Sharifs’ show has ended and now the looters will not get refuge anywhere. Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the judgments of the SC are an important progress made towards an end to corruption. “The Sharif family should present themselves for accountability. The killers will meet their logical end after making the Baqar
Najafi Commission report public,” he said.
The PAT chief asked the NA-120 voters to reject those insulting the institutions.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Panama Papers case: SC dismisses review petitions of Sharif family and Dar
Sharif’s conspiracy against SC monitoring judge foiled: Imran
Independence Cup Pakistan win series, World XI win hearts
Sh Rashid terms Hudaibiya Paper Mills ‘Mother of all Crimes’
Suspected U.S drone strike kills 3 in Kurram Agency
Siraj urges 56 Muslim states to expel Burmese Envoys
Looters will not get refuge anywhere: Dr. Tahirul Qadri
Pakistan defeat World XI by 33 runs to win Independence Cup
Irfan’s playing ban expires
Maryam Nawaz disrespects judiciary on daily basis: Imran
Panama case: As you sow so shall you reap, remarks Justice Azmat Saeed
JIT findings reveal Sharif received salary from FZE company: SC

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved