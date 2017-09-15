RESPECT FOR STATE INSTITUTIONS.

The former British prime minister once told Police Commissioner London that whenever he moves from his office to the House of Commons he reaches his destination late by ten to fifteen minutes due to rush in traffic in the way, therefore ,he should stop the traffic at some points in the way ,whenever, he is on the way enabling him to reach on scheduled time in parliament. The police commissioner replied that if he did so it would mean putting thousands of commuters to inconvenience for the sake of one person which he ,obviously ,won’ t and instead the PM had better leave his office ten to fifteen minutes before his scheduled departure time so that he reaches the House of Commons in time.
Only a person belonging to British police can have the gall to reply his PM in such a forthright manner and only the PM of a country like Britain can have the tolerance to stomach such a refusal from his subordinate because of the independence and strength of state institutions ! Such a bland refusal by an IGP in this country to obey any any illegal order of PM or CM is simply unimaginable and can cost him his post if he failed to carry it out.
The rulers in this country have turned the state institutions as their handmaidens .The recent tussle of the CM Sind and Sind IGP A.D.Khawaja is a case in point. The Sind High Court had had to intervene to restore those administrative powers of the IG which had been withdrawn from him by the Sind CM because he had refused to obey orders of Sind ministers which were illegal.

